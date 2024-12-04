A Royal Wedding street party takes place on Mansfield's Beresford Street in 1981placeholder image
A Royal Wedding street party takes place on Mansfield's Beresford Street in 1981

These heart-warming retro pictures showing Mansfield folk celebrating Royal over the years

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:53 BST
This retro gallery takes us back to the 1970’s up to the modern era as we look back at Royal celebrations in Mansfield and Ashfield.

We’ve got plenty of snaps of when our former Queen Elizabeth came to town in 1977.

We look at some the street parties held in the area to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles (later Charles III) and Lady Diana Spencer, which took place on Wednesday, 29 July 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Prince Charles, now the King, also seemed to enjoy his moment in Mansfield when he came to town back in 1994.

You can check out plenty more local retro galleries here.

The Queen smiles during her visit to Mansfield in 1977

1. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

The Queen smiles during her visit to Mansfield in 1977 Photo: Staff Photographer

Photo Sales
The Queen chats to the gathered crowds.

2. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

The Queen chats to the gathered crowds. Photo: Staff Photographer

Photo Sales
The Queen accepts a gift during her Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977.

3. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

The Queen accepts a gift during her Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: Staff Photographer

Photo Sales
Large crowds gather to get a look at the Queen.

4. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

Large crowds gather to get a look at the Queen. Photo: Staff Photographer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Prince CharlesMansfieldAshfieldLondon
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice