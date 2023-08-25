Large crowds gather to get a look at the Queen during The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977.Large crowds gather to get a look at the Queen during The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977.
These black and white pictures show what Mansfield was like between the 1960s and 80s - including lost shops, Royal moments and the stars of nativity

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 10:11 BST
Our latest retro gallery hits the dial on our time machine to take us back to the Mansfield of decades ago.

The first batch of pictures focus on Leeming Street and some shops that we have long since lost.

We also take a look at Mansfield celebrating some Royal landmark moments of yesterday.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

The corner of Leeming Street and Toothill Lane. Mansfield has some stunning architecture when you look up and around.

1.

The corner of Leeming Street and Toothill Lane. Mansfield has some stunning architecture when you look up and around. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Boots was located here before it moved elsewhere in the town centre. Its shopfront looks very different but the logo remains.

2. Boots

Boots was located here before it moved elsewhere in the town centre. Its shopfront looks very different but the logo remains. Photo: Mansfield Chad

The ABC cinema on Leeming Street was originally called the Grand Theatre in 1905. It also featured bands, choirs and even opera. It became the ABC in 1963.

3. Cinema

The ABC cinema on Leeming Street was originally called the Grand Theatre in 1905. It also featured bands, choirs and even opera. It became the ABC in 1963. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Here is Mansfield Palace Theatre back in the 80s, when it was known as the Civic Theatre.

4. Mansfield Palace Theatre

Here is Mansfield Palace Theatre back in the 80s, when it was known as the Civic Theatre. Photo: Mansfield Chad

