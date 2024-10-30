Take a walk down memory lane with these long-forgotten photos from Mansfield and Ashfield in 1977

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:32 BST
We’re taking a walk down memory lane with this collection of pictures from 1977.

Following a fresh trawl of out picture archive we’ve come across these long-lost photos.

So, step back in time and take a look at the faces and places you recognise from 1977.

A walk down memory lane - pictures from 1977

1. Back to 1977

A walk down memory lane - pictures from 1977 Photo: Submit

Shirebrook Paper Lace star Carlo Santana at Pepperdays store

2. Star power

Shirebrook Paper Lace star Carlo Santana at Pepperdays store Photo: Mansfield Chad

1977 Shirebrook Model Village Infants School Queen's Silver Jubilee event

3. school house

1977 Shirebrook Model Village Infants School Queen's Silver Jubilee event Photo: Mansfield Chad

1977 Shirebrook Field Avenue Silver Jubilee Street Party

4. Silver Jubilee

1977 Shirebrook Field Avenue Silver Jubilee Street Party Photo: Mansfield Chad

