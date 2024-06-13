Take a look at Mansfield and Ashfield many 'Junes' ago – 2005-2010

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 16:47 BST
Here is a closer look at photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield (2005-2010).

From community fundraising to school celebrations across Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall

The Inner Wheel of Kirkby have supported Orchard Primary and Nursery School.

1. 2010

The Inner Wheel of Kirkby have supported Orchard Primary and Nursery School. Photo: Jane Hilton

Creative arts students from West Notts College displayed their work at a show at Mansfield Civic Centre on June 27, 2007.

2. Creative arts students from West Notts College

Creative arts students from West Notts College displayed their work at a show at Mansfield Civic Centre on June 27, 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson

Pupils from Hucknall's Annie Holgate Junior School showing off their trophy after winning the Ashfield Area Road Safety Quiz final held at Kirkby's Festival Hall on June 5, 2007.

3. Hucknall pupils - 2007

Pupils from Hucknall's Annie Holgate Junior School showing off their trophy after winning the Ashfield Area Road Safety Quiz final held at Kirkby's Festival Hall on June 5, 2007. Photo: National World

Mansfield Woodhouse Slimming World members celebrate reaching their targets in June, 2006. Slimming World consultant Julie Pattison makes the presentation to members, from the left, Val Barnes, June Elton, Anita Shaw and Jacki Tyler.

4. Mansfield Woodhouse Slimming World

Mansfield Woodhouse Slimming World members celebrate reaching their targets in June, 2006. Slimming World consultant Julie Pattison makes the presentation to members, from the left, Val Barnes, June Elton, Anita Shaw and Jacki Tyler. Photo: Jane Hilton

