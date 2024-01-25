News you can trust since 1952
Pupils, Josh Oliver and Yaneek Allen give their support to the Kirkby branch of the Royal British Legion during their launch of the annual poppy appeal in 2012.Pupils, Josh Oliver and Yaneek Allen give their support to the Kirkby branch of the Royal British Legion during their launch of the annual poppy appeal in 2012.
See if your child features in this gallery of pictures from Kingsway Primary School over the last decade

Kingsway Primary School has played a massive role in the lives of kids around Kirkby.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:12 GMT

Here our latest retro gallery takes a look at some of the kids to have gone through the doors at the school down the years.

The pictures include community events, sporting moments and more.

Let us know your memories of the school via our social media channels.

And if you have a picture you’d like to share, email [email protected]

Get more local retro content, here.

Pupils from the Kingsway Primary School get Red Nosed up for their School's fundraiser in 2013. They are from left, Callum Wilkinson, Catherine Haydon, Dylan Green, Lewis Bustard and Angel Lee.

1. Red Nose Day

Pupils from the Kingsway Primary School get Red Nosed up for their School's fundraiser in 2013. They are from left, Callum Wilkinson, Catherine Haydon, Dylan Green, Lewis Bustard and Angel Lee. Photo: Anne Shelley

A past launch of the Royal British Legion poppy appeal at Kirkby War Memorial. Pictured are children from Kingsway Primary School and Coun Glenys Maxwell helped with the launch.

2. Royal British Legion poppy appeal

A past launch of the Royal British Legion poppy appeal at Kirkby War Memorial. Pictured are children from Kingsway Primary School and Coun Glenys Maxwell helped with the launch. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Pupils from Kingsway Primary School join members of the Royal British Legion, appeal organiser Sue Evans and Councillor David Griffiths in 2016.

3. Poppy appeal

Pupils from Kingsway Primary School join members of the Royal British Legion, appeal organiser Sue Evans and Councillor David Griffiths in 2016. Photo: Submitted

Pupils from Kingsway Primary School who took part in their Christmas play 'Star of Wonder' in 2012.

4. Christmas play

Pupils from Kingsway Primary School who took part in their Christmas play 'Star of Wonder' in 2012. Photo: Anne Shelley

