The town has some beautiful architecture, of which some still remains.

We have searched through the archives to find pictures of the town centre from the early 1900s to the 1980s, so you can compare how streets have changed through the years.

A message from the editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Granada Cinema Who remembers the Granada Cinema on West Gate? It was eventually demolished to make way for Littlewoods, which is now where Primark stands. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Regent Street - 1980s Regent Street in the 1980s - is this how you remember it? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Toothill Lane Toothill Lane has changed a lot over the decades - does this look familiar? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Toothill Lane A view of the town from Toothill Lane car park Photo: Chad Photo Sales