SCARECROW FESTIVAL: We've harvested some ‘strawsome’ Mansfield retro snaps from years gone by

By Kate Mason
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
We’ve been taking a stroll down memory lane with these ‘a-maize-ing’ selection of weird and wonderful scarecrow creations from years gone by.

The archive images taken between 2013 and 2019 reveal how residents pulled out all the stops to impress in scarecrow festivals in and around Mansfield.

Do you recognise any of these imaginative creations?

Scarecrows welcome drivers through Glapwell over the weekend in 2013, which saw the village's carnival cancelled due to bad weather.

1. Menace

Scarecrows welcome drivers through Glapwell over the weekend in 2013, which saw the village's carnival cancelled due to bad weather. Photo: Anne Shelley

Meet the Flintstones at Ollerton and Boughton Scarecrow Festival 2019

2. Bedrock

Meet the Flintstones at Ollerton and Boughton Scarecrow Festival 2019 Photo: Rachel Atkins

Judging of the Huthwaite Scarecrow competition in 2018, pictured are Ali Lakin with Son Mason, three, Mandy Hernon and Coun Lee Anderson

3. Rural

Judging of the Huthwaite Scarecrow competition in 2018, pictured are Ali Lakin with Son Mason, three, Mandy Hernon and Coun Lee Anderson Photo: Rachel Atkins

Ollerton and Boughton Scarecrow Festival 2019, Spray-Tech of Boughton Industrail Estate display

4. Carry on Camping

Ollerton and Boughton Scarecrow Festival 2019, Spray-Tech of Boughton Industrail Estate display Photo: Rachel Atkins

