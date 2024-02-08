Retro: ​Wonderful memories come flooding back thanks to snaps from past

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. In the stocks
2007: New headteacher Donna Chambers is in the stocks at Greasley Beauvale Junior School's summer fair and is pictured with Jack Hardingham and Jake Humphries. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
2. Fond farewell
2007: Greasley Beauvale Infant School pupils mark the retirement of headteacher Pam Storer. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. All smiles
2007: Pictured by Eastwood Morrison's new police contact letter box are store manager Mark Stephens and PCSO Derek Kershaw. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
4. Did you go to this school?
2006: At the opening of the refurbished Mornington Primary School in Nuthall are county council chairman Alan Davidson and pupil Xin Xien Chan. Photo: BRIAN EYRE