2007: Pictured at a summer fair at Greasley Beauvale Junior School are PCSO Derek Kershaw and Lauren Crossland, 10.

Retro: ​Wonderful memories come flooding back thanks to snaps from past

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

​From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2007: New headteacher Donna Chambers is in the stocks at Greasley Beauvale Junior School's summer fair and is pictured with Jack Hardingham and Jake Humphries.

1. In the stocks

2007: New headteacher Donna Chambers is in the stocks at Greasley Beauvale Junior School's summer fair and is pictured with Jack Hardingham and Jake Humphries. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2007: Greasley Beauvale Infant School pupils mark the retirement of headteacher Pam Storer.

2. Fond farewell

2007: Greasley Beauvale Infant School pupils mark the retirement of headteacher Pam Storer. Photo: Brian Eyre

2007: Pictured by Eastwood Morrison's new police contact letter box are store manager Mark Stephens and PCSO Derek Kershaw.

3. All smiles

2007: Pictured by Eastwood Morrison's new police contact letter box are store manager Mark Stephens and PCSO Derek Kershaw. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2006: At the opening of the refurbished Mornington Primary School in Nuthall are county council chairman Alan Davidson and pupil Xin Xien Chan.

4. Did you go to this school?

2006: At the opening of the refurbished Mornington Primary School in Nuthall are county council chairman Alan Davidson and pupil Xin Xien Chan. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

