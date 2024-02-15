News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
2012: Grace Dennis, aged four, is pictured with George the chinchilla at the DH Lawrence Heritage Centre's wildlife workshop event.2012: Grace Dennis, aged four, is pictured with George the chinchilla at the DH Lawrence Heritage Centre's wildlife workshop event.
2012: Grace Dennis, aged four, is pictured with George the chinchilla at the DH Lawrence Heritage Centre's wildlife workshop event.

Retro: Wonderful memories as we open up our archives again

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2012: Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero and TV/radio presenter Penny Smith are shown around the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum by Jackie Greaves.

1. Special guests

2012: Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero and TV/radio presenter Penny Smith are shown around the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum by Jackie Greaves. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2010: At the launch of the DH Lawrence Festival are Broxtowe Mayor Coun Pat Lally, writer Billy Ivory and Mayoress of Broxtowe Coun Linda Lally.

2. All smiles

2010: At the launch of the DH Lawrence Festival are Broxtowe Mayor Coun Pat Lally, writer Billy Ivory and Mayoress of Broxtowe Coun Linda Lally. Photo: Photographer: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2011: At the DH Lawrence Heritage Centre in Eastwood for some Hallowe'en activities are Kai Bexon, Kerry Poxon and Harvey Bexon.

3. Did you attend this event?

2011: At the DH Lawrence Heritage Centre in Eastwood for some Hallowe'en activities are Kai Bexon, Kerry Poxon and Harvey Bexon. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2006: Pictured at the Kimberley Outreach Church fun day are Denise McPherson and Maya-Louise McPherson,11.

4. Do you remember this event?

2006: Pictured at the Kimberley Outreach Church fun day are Denise McPherson and Maya-Louise McPherson,11. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page