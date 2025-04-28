RETRO: Warm days and fun in the sun across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
The warm weather serves as a reminder that summer is on the way.

Do you recognise anyone from our Mansfield and Ashfield Chad archives?

1. Heatwave

These super slimmers from a Sutton Slimming World class were braving the heatwave in 2006. They were doing a sponsored walk from Sutton to Mansfield in aid of Cancer Research. Photo: Tony Stocks

2. Summer in Sutton

Sutton's Croft School held their annual Summer Fair on 2010. Photo: Jane Hilton

3. Ladybrook Carnival

Toni Bedford aged 10 of Mansfield is transformed into a Fire Fighter by Crew Manager Richard Scott at the Ladybrook Carnival on Saturday. Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Mansfield Woodhouse Summer Carnival parade Northfield Family Group members put on their fancy dress to join in Saturday's parade through Woodhouse High Street

Mansfield Woodhouse Summer Carnival parade in 2007. Northfield Family Group members put on their fancy dress to join a parade Woodhouse High Street. Photo: Mansfield Chad

