Retro: VE day celebrations across Mansfield and Ashfield over the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:27 BST
VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, commemorates the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945 – when the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender.

This day marks a significant victory following years of conflict against Nazi Germany.

Over the years, communities have celebrated and commemorated the day with official ceremonies, community gatherings, and remembrance activities.

The day is marked with parades, flyovers, street parties, and various events honouring those who served during World War II.

This year, Mansfield will celebrate VE day’s 80th anniversary with a variety of events.

See more at www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/news/article/1094/celebrate-ve-day-80-in-style.

VE Day celebration on Sherwood Road, Sutton.

1. Sutton street party

VE Day celebration on Sherwood Road, Sutton. Photo: Chad

Foster Street in Mansfield with Fred Wright on the back row.

2. Mansfield

Foster Street in Mansfield with Fred Wright on the back row. Photo: Chad

RSPB Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest marked the 77th anniversary of VE Day with a day of inspirational music and dance as the sun shone on visitors at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

3. Recent years

RSPB Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest marked the 77th anniversary of VE Day with a day of inspirational music and dance as the sun shone on visitors at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Photo: Chad

Ann, Jodie and Chris getting into the VE Day spirit in their garden in 2020. Image shared by Mansfield Council.

4. Lockdown

Ann, Jodie and Chris getting into the VE Day spirit in their garden in 2020. Image shared by Mansfield Council. Photo: MDC

