This day marks a significant victory following years of conflict against Nazi Germany.
Over the years, communities have celebrated and commemorated the day with official ceremonies, community gatherings, and remembrance activities.
The day is marked with parades, flyovers, street parties, and various events honouring those who served during World War II.
This year, Mansfield will celebrate VE day’s 80th anniversary with a variety of events.
1. Sutton street party
VE Day celebration on Sherwood Road, Sutton. Photo: Chad
2. Mansfield
Foster Street in Mansfield with Fred Wright on the back row. Photo: Chad
3. Recent years
RSPB Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest marked the 77th anniversary of VE Day with a day of inspirational music and dance as the sun shone on visitors at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Photo: Chad
4. Lockdown
Ann, Jodie and Chris getting into the VE Day spirit in their garden in 2020. Image shared by Mansfield Council. Photo: MDC
