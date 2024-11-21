RETRO: Take a winter walk down memory lane with Christmas light switch on pictures from Mansfield over the last few years

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:31 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 17:13 GMT
Christmas is around the corner but let’s take a winter walk down memory lane looking back at pictures from the light switch on event over the last few years – do you recognise anyone?

We have taken a look through our archives to bring you some photos of the Christmas light switch on from over the last few years and get you in the mood for this year’s festivities.

Santa at Mansfield Christmas light switch-on event in 2023

1. Santa is coming to town

Santa at Mansfield Christmas light switch-on event in 2023 Photo: Brian Eyre

Do you recognise any of these faces from the light switch on from 2006.

2. Community spirit

Do you recognise any of these faces from the light switch on from 2006. Photo: Tony Stocks

Mansfield Christmas Light switch on. Peter Shirtliff and Stags players made an appearance on stage in 2010

3. Famous faces

Mansfield Christmas Light switch on. Peter Shirtliff and Stags players made an appearance on stage in 2010 Photo: Tony Stocks

Mansfield Christmas Light switch on. The crowds enjoying the party atmosphere in 2006

4. Memory lane

Mansfield Christmas Light switch on. The crowds enjoying the party atmosphere in 2006 Photo: Tony Stocks

