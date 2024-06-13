Retro: Take a look at Mansfield and Ashfield many 'Junes' ago – early noughties

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:21 BST
Here is a closer look at photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield during the early 2000s...

From community fundraising to school celebrations across Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall

Creative arts students from West Notts College displayed their work at a show at Mansfield Civic Centre on June 27, 2007.

1. Creative arts students from West Notts College

Creative arts students from West Notts College displayed their work at a show at Mansfield Civic Centre on June 27, 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson

Photo Sales
The Inner Wheel of Kirkby have supported Orchard Primary and Nursery School.

2. 2010

The Inner Wheel of Kirkby have supported Orchard Primary and Nursery School. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Wayne Rooney, then 27-year-old fruit and vegetable seller in Mansfield, on Thursday June 24, 2004, ready to support his namesake England Euro 2004 match against Portugal.

3. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, then 27-year-old fruit and vegetable seller in Mansfield, on Thursday June 24, 2004, ready to support his namesake England Euro 2004 match against Portugal. Photo: PA/Photo Fabio De Paola

Photo Sales
Pupils from Hucknall's Annie Holgate Junior School showing off their trophy after winning the Ashfield Area Road Safety Quiz final held at Kirkby's Festival Hall on June 5, 2007.

4. Hucknall pupils - 2007

Pupils from Hucknall's Annie Holgate Junior School showing off their trophy after winning the Ashfield Area Road Safety Quiz final held at Kirkby's Festival Hall on June 5, 2007. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldSuttonHucknall