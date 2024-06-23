RETRO: Summer snaps from across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 12:56 BST
With the warmer weather finally here (and hopefully here to stay) – we are reminiscing about past summer with these epics snaps…

Do you recognise anyone from our Mansfield and Ashfield Chad archives?

These super slimmers from a Sutton Slimming World class were braving the heatwave in 2006. They were doing a sponsored walk from Sutton to Mansfield in aid of Cancer Research.

1. Heatwave

These super slimmers from a Sutton Slimming World class were braving the heatwave in 2006. They were doing a sponsored walk from Sutton to Mansfield in aid of Cancer Research.Photo: Tony Stocks

Water pistols added to the rain today as youngsters fired water in 2007.

2. Water pistols

Water pistols added to the rain today as youngsters fired water in 2007.Photo: Angela Ward

Mansfield Woodhouse Summer Carnival parade in 2007. Northfield Family Group members put on their fancy dress to join a parade Woodhouse High Street.

3. Mansfield Woodhouse Summer Carnival parade Northfield Family Group members put on their fancy dress to join in Saturday's parade through Woodhouse High Street

Mansfield Woodhouse Summer Carnival parade in 2007. Northfield Family Group members put on their fancy dress to join a parade Woodhouse High Street.Photo: Mansfield Chad

Toni Bedford aged 10 of Mansfield is transformed into a Fire Fighter by Crew Manager Richard Scott at the Ladybrook Carnival on Saturday.

4. Ladybrook Carnival

Toni Bedford aged 10 of Mansfield is transformed into a Fire Fighter by Crew Manager Richard Scott at the Ladybrook Carnival on Saturday.Photo: Jane Hilton

