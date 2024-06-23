1. Heatwave
These super slimmers from a Sutton Slimming World class were braving the heatwave in 2006. They were doing a sponsored walk from Sutton to Mansfield in aid of Cancer Research.Photo: Tony Stocks
2. Water pistols
Water pistols added to the rain today as youngsters fired water in 2007.Photo: Angela Ward
3. Mansfield Woodhouse Summer Carnival parade Northfield Family Group members put on their fancy dress to join in Saturday's parade through Woodhouse High Street
Mansfield Woodhouse Summer Carnival parade in 2007. Northfield Family Group members put on their fancy dress to join a parade Woodhouse High Street.Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Ladybrook Carnival
Toni Bedford aged 10 of Mansfield is transformed into a Fire Fighter by Crew Manager Richard Scott at the Ladybrook Carnival on Saturday.Photo: Jane Hilton