Retro: Stunning black and white photos of Mansfield and Ashfield in bygone years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:39 BST
We all enjoy a stroll down memory lane, so take a closer look at these beautiful black and white photographs. Do you remember Mansfield and Ashfield looking like this?

Our Chad archive is full of stunning gems like these.

Take a look back at Mansfield and Ashfield memories of the past…

Retro- 1973 Mansfield Colliery Visit by Mayor Len Lees.

1. 1973 Mansfield Colliery

Retro- 1973 Mansfield Colliery Visit by Mayor Len Lees. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Sutton Colliery last shift, 24th August 1989.

2. 1989

Sutton Colliery last shift, 24th August 1989. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Thorseby Colliery 2 million tonnes of coal.

3. Thorseby

Thorseby Colliery 2 million tonnes of coal. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Queen Elizabeth visits Mansfield, Silver Jubilee visit 1977.

4. Queen Elizabeth visits Mansfield

Queen Elizabeth visits Mansfield, Silver Jubilee visit 1977. Photo: Mansfield Chad

