Do you recognise a familiar face on one of these great pictures? Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
Do you recognise a familiar face on one of these great pictures? Photo: National World

Retro: Step back in time to fun days and community events from the Advertiser archives

By John Smith
Published 1st Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Eastwood Advertiser’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

Having a go on a fair ride at Kimberley Picnic in 2019 are Ryan Fox and Cassidy-Rose Lavanowski

1. Rings a bell

Having a go on a fair ride at Kimberley Picnic in 2019 are Ryan Fox and Cassidy-Rose Lavanowski Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Members of TAGB Tae Kwon-Do at the 2019 Underwood Festival

2. Martial arts masters

Members of TAGB Tae Kwon-Do at the 2019 Underwood Festival Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Showing off their face painting at the 2019 Underwood Show are Underwood Festival 2019 are Sophia and Jack Statham

3. Colourful look

Showing off their face painting at the 2019 Underwood Show are Underwood Festival 2019 are Sophia and Jack Statham Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Joshua Hallam and Daisy came third in the dog show at the Underwood Festival in 2019

4. Best friends

Joshua Hallam and Daisy came third in the dog show at the Underwood Festival in 2019 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice