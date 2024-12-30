Retro rewind: A look back at Mansfield and Ashfield in the eighties

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:34 GMT
Can you believe that the 1980s were four decades ago?

Here are some retro snaps from your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad in the eighties.

Recognise anyone?

1986 Sutton Ice Show.

1. Sutton Ice Show

1986 Sutton Ice Show. Photo: National World/JPI

Photo Sales
Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre in 1980 (early days).

2. Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre in 1980 (early days). Photo: National World/JPI

Photo Sales
Chad kids in the eighties. Remember anyone?

3. Sports

Chad kids in the eighties. Remember anyone? Photo: National World/JPI

Photo Sales
Mansfield Fun Run from 1981. Council Chairman Brian Marshall presents the prizes.

4. Fun run

Mansfield Fun Run from 1981. Council Chairman Brian Marshall presents the prizes. Photo: National World/JPI

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice