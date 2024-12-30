1. Sutton Ice Show
1986 Sutton Ice Show. Photo: National World/JPI
2. Four Seasons Shopping Centre
Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre in 1980 (early days). Photo: National World/JPI
3. Sports
Chad kids in the eighties. Remember anyone? Photo: National World/JPI
4. Fun run
Mansfield Fun Run from 1981. Council Chairman Brian Marshall presents the prizes. Photo: National World/JPI
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.