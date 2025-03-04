Retro rewind: 12 fantastic photos of Mansfield life back in 1990

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
Take a look back on life in Mansfield over 30 years ago.

In 1990, Margaret Thatcher resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after more than 11 years in office.

This year was also significant in the early history of the internet.

In late 1990, British Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee created the first web server, laying the foundation for the World Wide Web.

But what was happening in Mansfield?

The 1st Forest Town Cubs took part in a charity car wash in 1990.

1. Forest Town

The 1st Forest Town Cubs took part in a charity car wash in 1990. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mansfield market place in 1990.

2. Market

Mansfield market place in 1990. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mansfield town half marathon in 1990. Did you take part?

3. Half marathon

Mansfield town half marathon in 1990. Did you take part? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mansfield MP Alan Meale switches on the new bottling line at A G Barr in 1990.

4. Mansfield MP

Mansfield MP Alan Meale switches on the new bottling line at A G Barr in 1990. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldPrime MinisterUnited KingdomMargaret Thatcher
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice