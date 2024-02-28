From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
2009: A sponsored fancy dress walk for Red Nose Day took place from Three Ponds pub in Nuthall. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
2009: Pupils from four Nuthall schools helped to plant over 1,000 wildflowers along the B600 verge. Members of Larkfields School nature club planting are pictured. Photo: BRIAN EYRE
2009: Pupils at Nuthall's Larkfields Infant School celebrate their recent good report from Ofsted. Photo: Brian Eyre
2008: Eastwood Mayor Coun Doug Wilcoxson and members of the Darby And Joan Club visit Durban House in the town. Photo: Brian Eyre