News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
2008: Little Oaks Cool Kids Club members have fun with a hammock at a Play In The Parks event in Nuthall.2008: Little Oaks Cool Kids Club members have fun with a hammock at a Play In The Parks event in Nuthall.
2008: Little Oaks Cool Kids Club members have fun with a hammock at a Play In The Parks event in Nuthall.

Retro: ​Opening up the archives again for some great memories

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 28th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​​From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2009: A sponsored fancy dress walk for Red Nose Day took place from Three Ponds pub in Nuthall.

1. Did you take part?

2009: A sponsored fancy dress walk for Red Nose Day took place from Three Ponds pub in Nuthall. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2009: Pupils from four Nuthall schools helped to plant over 1,000 wildflowers along the B600 verge. Members of Larkfields School nature club planting are pictured.

2. Out and about

2009: Pupils from four Nuthall schools helped to plant over 1,000 wildflowers along the B600 verge. Members of Larkfields School nature club planting are pictured. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

Photo Sales
2009: Pupils at Nuthall's Larkfields Infant School celebrate their recent good report from Ofsted.

3. Great report

2009: Pupils at Nuthall's Larkfields Infant School celebrate their recent good report from Ofsted. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2008: Eastwood Mayor Coun Doug Wilcoxson and members of the Darby And Joan Club visit Durban House in the town.

4. Club visit

2008: Eastwood Mayor Coun Doug Wilcoxson and members of the Darby And Joan Club visit Durban House in the town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page