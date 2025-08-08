Retro: Open up the archives for some Advertiser memories of A-level results day

As they get their results, they can start looking forward to their future – whether that’s going on to university, training or leaving education and taking their first steps into the world of work.
Whatever the results, all deserve congratulations for completing the long A-levels journey and a well-earned celebration is due.
Over the years, Advertiser snappers have been there to capture the joy and drama of A-level results day.
Do these pictures bring back memories for you?
