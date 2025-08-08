These Hall Park Academy students were all smiles after getting their results in 2022.placeholder image
Retro: Open up the archives for some Advertiser memories of A-level results day

By John Smith
Published 8th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Next week is A-level results day across the UK – a huge moment for thousands of young men and women.

As they get their results, they can start looking forward to their future – whether that’s going on to university, training or leaving education and taking their first steps into the world of work.

Whatever the results, all deserve congratulations for completing the long A-levels journey and a well-earned celebration is due.

Over the years, Advertiser snappers have been there to capture the joy and drama of A-level results day.

Do these pictures bring back memories for you?

Kimberley School students celebrate their results in 2019.

Kimberley School students celebrate their results in 2019. Photo: National World

Hall Park students with their results in 2019.

Hall Park students with their results in 2019. Photo: National World

Hall Park Academy students Freya Meakin and Fynnlay Bardgett showing off their amazing grades in 2023.

Hall Park Academy students Freya Meakin and Fynnlay Bardgett showing off their amazing grades in 2023. Photo: Submitted

Hall Park Academy student Thomas Utley's superb grades in 2023 saw him earn a place at Cambridge.

Hall Park Academy student Thomas Utley's superb grades in 2023 saw him earn a place at Cambridge. Photo: Submitted

