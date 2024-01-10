News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
2010: Underwood village scarecrow competition organisers Penny Fell and Rachel Lake are pictured.2010: Underwood village scarecrow competition organisers Penny Fell and Rachel Lake are pictured.
2010: Underwood village scarecrow competition organisers Penny Fell and Rachel Lake are pictured.

Retro: Memory Lane beckons again with this latest set of archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2006: It's dress rehearsal time at Eastwood Comprehensive School ahead of the production of Fame.

1. Do you remember this show?

2006: It's dress rehearsal time at Eastwood Comprehensive School ahead of the production of Fame. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

Photo Sales
2006: At a No Smoking Day event at Dora Phillips Hall, Eastwood, are Mayor of Broxtowe Linda Lally and Sam Wilkinson, drug and alcohol education officer at Broxtowe Council.

2. All smiles

2006: At a No Smoking Day event at Dora Phillips Hall, Eastwood, are Mayor of Broxtowe Linda Lally and Sam Wilkinson, drug and alcohol education officer at Broxtowe Council. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

Photo Sales
2010: In Larkfields Infants School's new garden are Charlotte Hudson from the Spar loss prevention team, Elliott Patterson, six, and Laurne Wooder, six.

3. Were you on this photo?

2010: In Larkfields Infants School's new garden are Charlotte Hudson from the Spar loss prevention team, Elliott Patterson, six, and Laurne Wooder, six. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2006: Unveiling the plaque at the launch of Midlands Co-op Funeral Services' £30,000 new-look funeral home are Coun Peter Butler and Caroline Cooke, funeral director.

4. Grand opening

2006: Unveiling the plaque at the launch of Midlands Co-op Funeral Services' £30,000 new-look funeral home are Coun Peter Butler and Caroline Cooke, funeral director. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page