Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. Do you remember this show?
2006: It's dress rehearsal time at Eastwood Comprehensive School ahead of the production of Fame. Photo: BRIAN EYRE
2. All smiles
2006: At a No Smoking Day event at Dora Phillips Hall, Eastwood, are Mayor of Broxtowe Linda Lally and Sam Wilkinson, drug and alcohol education officer at Broxtowe Council. Photo: BRIAN EYRE
3. Were you on this photo?
2010: In Larkfields Infants School's new garden are Charlotte Hudson from the Spar loss prevention team, Elliott Patterson, six, and Laurne Wooder, six. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
4. Grand opening
2006: Unveiling the plaque at the launch of Midlands Co-op Funeral Services' £30,000 new-look funeral home are Coun Peter Butler and Caroline Cooke, funeral director. Photo: BRIAN EYRE