If you look toward the wooded area next to The Carrs park, you can still see the outline of the old blue paddling pool, with parts of its structure visible above the ground.

This once-popular outdoor pool, now mostly covered by soil and leaves, has reverted to nature among the trees since its closure in the late 20th century due to alleged health and safety concerns.

Residents reported that the presence of glass in the pool was a major reason for its closure, as maintenance was challenging.

But did you know it used to be the ‘coolest’ place to be during the summer months?

According to research shared by the late Vik Filep, construction work on the pool began in 1953 and was completed in the summer of 1955.

It is said that the Mayor of Mansfield was invited to cut the ribbon for an opening event; however, due to the early and harsh winter of 1955 – one of the coldest and most severe winters in 20th century UK – no locals were willing to take a dip.

According to recollections, the first recorded paddlers braved the waters in the spring of 1956.

Sylvia Wharmby said: “The pool was a gathering place for picnics and for meeting family and friends.

“It was very popular. We had lots of lovely summer days sat around or having a splash. It was always kept lovely and clean.”

Sylvia proposed that it be excavated and restored.

Lynn Chadburn said: “Spent so many summers down on The Carrs in the swimming pool and the river. Happy days.”

Debra Barlow added: “On a sunny weekend, the whole of the field was packed with families having picnics…

“You’d struggle to find a spot if you were late.”

You can view footage of the former pool and park on a retro reel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=krk206ykLtY.

Mansfield Council has been approached for additional information regarding the former pool.

Are there any other locations in the area you would like to know more about?

1 . Outdoor pool Polly Ashbourne shared a wonderful family photo at the pool in the early 1960s. Photo: Polly Ashbourne Photo Sales

2 . Friends Aimee shared this photo, with memories of visiting the pool with family and friends. Photo: Aimee Casson Photo Sales

3 . Summer John Spencer discovered this image of the pool. Photo: John Spencer Photo Sales

4 . Early days A rare photo of the pool in its heyday. Photo: Dale Norris Photo Sales