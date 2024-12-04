The year 1986 included the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion, the announcement of the Channel Tunnel, the royal wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and here in Mansfield – your Chad hosted its Baby of the Year contest.

Some popular baby names from 1986 were: Jessica, Michael, Ashley, Christopher, Amanda, Matthew, Jennifer, Joshua, Sarah, David, Stephanie, and Daniel.

But what was happening in the Mansfield area?

Eighteen children, all under nine months old at the time, competed for prizes in different age groups.

These young individuals, who are now all nearing thirty years old, were nominated for awards.

Kelly Marie Winterton from Mansfield won the top prize of the night, while Alex Wade Martin, Amy Spendlove, and Anneka Louise Appleby won the awards for the under nine-months age group.

A look through the archives reveals what was happening across the community in 1986.

How old were you in ‘86?

Chad babies of the year 1986 – recognise anyone?

Chad babies of the year 1986 – recognise anyone?