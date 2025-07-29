Retro: Mansfield and Ashfield businesses and industries we've loved and lost through the years

1 . Coalmining and collieries

The closure of coal mines in the UK was primarily driven by a combination of economic and political factors. This was largely due to the Conservative government's claims that there was a decline in demand for coal and the emergence of cheaper energy sources from abroad. Despite appeals from mineworkers and their families to save the pits during the 1984-1985 strike, many collieries in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas were closed in the following decade. Once a thriving coal mining region with thousands of miners, Mansfield has a rich and complex mining history. This legacy continues to be explored and celebrated through museums, exhibitions, and the remaining miners' welfare clubs. Photo: National World