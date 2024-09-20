RETRO: Looking back at 19 cat snaps across the Mansfield and Ashfield community

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Sep 2024, 16:49 BST
We are a nation of animal lovers, so it comes as no surprise that our photo archives are full of pictures of cute cats.

Thanks to an afternoon looking at our photo archive, we have discovered adorable photos of cats from across the Mansfield and Ashfield community.

Have you been featured in any of these 19 photos?

We would love to hear from you.

Philip Clarke with Morris at the Kirkby Cats Home, 2009.

1. Kirkby Cats Home

Philip Clarke with Morris at the Kirkby Cats Home, 2009. Photo: Angela Ward

David Allen Manager/vet at Go Pet Hucknall and Rikki Hawkins from the Prevent unwanted pets group, examining Tess the cat as part of a promotion of a special offer for spaying cats. 2008.

2. Hucknall vet

David Allen Manager/vet at Go Pet Hucknall and Rikki Hawkins from the Prevent unwanted pets group, examining Tess the cat as part of a promotion of a special offer for spaying cats. 2008. Photo: Dispatch

Veterinary Nurse Katie Burbidge from Shannon Lodge Veterinary Surgery is pictured with the cat in 2009.

3. Sutton

Veterinary Nurse Katie Burbidge from Shannon Lodge Veterinary Surgery is pictured with the cat in 2009. Photo: Jane Hilton

Phil McGuire with cat Indie. 2011.

4. Hucknall

Phil McGuire with cat Indie. 2011. Photo: Anne Shelley

