Friends Grace Broker, Libby Bales and Evie Ratcliffe are all smiles after receiving their results at the Kimberley School in 2023.

Retro: Look back at GCSE results days from the Advertiser archives

By John Smith
Published 15th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Next week is GCSE results day across the UK – a huge moment in the school days of every young adult.

As they get their results, they can start looking forward to their future – whether that’s staying on in education or going into training or employment.

Whatever the results, all students deserve congratulations for completing the long GCSE journey.

Over the years, the Advertiser snappers have been there to capture the joy and drama of GCSE results day.

Do these pictures bring back memories for you?

Students at Hall Park Academy in Eastwood celebrate their success in 2019.

1. GCSE results day retro

Students at Hall Park Academy in Eastwood celebrate their success in 2019. Photo: National World

Students at Hall Park Academy talk about their results in 2019.

2. GSCE results day retro

Students at Hall Park Academy talk about their results in 2019. Photo: National World

Andrew Anderson has some of the best results at Hall Park Academy in 2023.

3. GCSE results day retro

Andrew Anderson has some of the best results at Hall Park Academy in 2023. Photo: Submitted

These Selston High School students were all smiles after their results in 2019.

4. GCSE results day retro

These Selston High School students were all smiles after their results in 2019. Photo: Submitted

