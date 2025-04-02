RETRO: How Mansfield kept calm and carried on during 1968 flood

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
We are taking a trip back to 1968 with this retro gallery, specifically to July of that year, when Mansfield town centre unexpectedly experienced severe flooding.

Despite the unprecedented conditions, people continued to visit pubs, go to work, and shop, even as the town was submerged under several inches of water.

This retro feature captures the essence of Mansfield in the 1960s...

1. 1968

People still visited the pub despite the flooding.

2. The Olde Ramme

Shoes off at West Gate while walking through the flood.

3. Shoes off

Residents even went out to the pub.

4. Cheers

