Despite the unprecedented conditions, people continued to visit pubs, go to work, and shop, even as the town was submerged under several inches of water.
This retro feature captures the essence of Mansfield in the 1960s...
1. 1968
Our latest retro gallery takes us back to 1968, when the town flooded. Photo: Chad
2. The Olde Ramme
People still visited the pub despite the flooding. Photo: Chad
3. Shoes off
Shoes off at West Gate while walking through the flood. Photo: Chad
4. Cheers
Residents even went out to the pub. Photo: Chad
