Retro: History behind Mansfield's Grade II* listed Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you aware of the history behind Mansfield's Grade II*-listed Town Hall in the Market Place?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Old Town Hall, located in the Market Place, dates back to the 19th century.

This Grade II* listed building is a symbol of historical and architectural significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its unique design and rich history, the Old Town Hall offers visitors an insight into the past while remaining an active and vibrant part of the community today.

The Old Town Hall is a municipal building in the Market Place in Mansfield.

Originally, civic meetings were held in the Moot Hall, but it soon became clear that the needs of the town's civic leaders were outgrowing the space.

In the 19th century, Moot Hall, a former municipal building situated at one corner of the Market Place, proved inadequate for the town's growing demands.

This situation prompted a group of local business owners to establish The Town Hall Company, with the goal of creating a new, more suitable building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Town Hall was built in 1836 and designed by the renowned architect William Adams Nicholson, founder of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The Old Town Hall in Mansfield town centre was lit up purple in tribute to the Queen in 2022.

The Town Hall features a Grecian portico supported by Doric columns.

Since its inception, the building has become a landmark in the community and continues to be used to this day for a mix of civic and commercial purposes.