Retro: History behind Mansfield's Grade II* listed Town Hall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mansfield Old Town Hall, located in the Market Place, dates back to the 19th century.
This Grade II* listed building is a symbol of historical and architectural significance.
With its unique design and rich history, the Old Town Hall offers visitors an insight into the past while remaining an active and vibrant part of the community today.
Originally, civic meetings were held in the Moot Hall, but it soon became clear that the needs of the town's civic leaders were outgrowing the space.
In the 19th century, Moot Hall, a former municipal building situated at one corner of the Market Place, proved inadequate for the town's growing demands.
This situation prompted a group of local business owners to establish The Town Hall Company, with the goal of creating a new, more suitable building.
The Old Town Hall was built in 1836 and designed by the renowned architect William Adams Nicholson, founder of the Royal Institute of British Architects.
The Town Hall features a Grecian portico supported by Doric columns.
Since its inception, the building has become a landmark in the community and continues to be used to this day for a mix of civic and commercial purposes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.