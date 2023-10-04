News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
Dame Ellen MacArthur officially opens the refurbished branch of The Derbyshire Building Society in Eastwood.Dame Ellen MacArthur officially opens the refurbished branch of The Derbyshire Building Society in Eastwood.
Dame Ellen MacArthur officially opens the refurbished branch of The Derbyshire Building Society in Eastwood.

Retro: Head back in time again with these memorable photos from our archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 5th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these 2006 photographs?

Greasley School held a How My Body Works workshop with Janet Barker, public health practitioner at Sure Start Eastwood, and Nicki Hodson, health visitor.

1. Are you on this picture?

Greasley School held a How My Body Works workshop with Janet Barker, public health practitioner at Sure Start Eastwood, and Nicki Hodson, health visitor. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
Kayleigh Lawson-Restorick (4) is shown at an event to plant new rose bushes at Eastwood Memorial Gardens.

2. New roses

Kayleigh Lawson-Restorick (4) is shown at an event to plant new rose bushes at Eastwood Memorial Gardens. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mayor of Broxtowe Doug Wilcockson and Fireman John Asher are among those helping at the Eastwood Fire Station charity car wash.

3. All smiles

Mayor of Broxtowe Doug Wilcockson and Fireman John Asher are among those helping at the Eastwood Fire Station charity car wash. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
At the Eastwood Connexions presentation of an MP3 player are Sarah Bull (chair of Eastwood Young Persons Partnership) and Beth Hill (competition winner).

4. Competition winner

At the Eastwood Connexions presentation of an MP3 player are Sarah Bull (chair of Eastwood Young Persons Partnership) and Beth Hill (competition winner). Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page