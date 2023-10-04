Retro: Head back in time again with these memorable photos from our archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these 2006 photographs?
1. Are you on this picture?
Greasley School held a How My Body Works workshop with Janet Barker, public health practitioner at Sure Start Eastwood, and Nicki Hodson, health visitor. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
2. New roses
Kayleigh Lawson-Restorick (4) is shown at an event to plant new rose bushes at Eastwood Memorial Gardens. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. All smiles
Mayor of Broxtowe Doug Wilcockson and Fireman John Asher are among those helping at the Eastwood Fire Station charity car wash. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
4. Competition winner
At the Eastwood Connexions presentation of an MP3 player are Sarah Bull (chair of Eastwood Young Persons Partnership) and Beth Hill (competition winner). Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE