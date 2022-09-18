Retro fans gallery: See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know cheering on Mansfield Town down the decades
We’ve dug deep in the Chad archives to bring you these cracking pictures of Stags fans backing the boys over the years.
The pictures range from the 1960’s to the modern era and show the changing face of football and fashions.
No doubt they will stir up some cracking memories for anyone pictured of great days cheering on their beloved Mansfield Town.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
