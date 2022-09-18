Retro fans gallery: See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know cheering on Mansfield Town down the decades

The pictures range from the 1960’s to the modern era and show the changing face of football and fashions.

No doubt they will stir up some cracking memories for anyone pictured of great days cheering on their beloved Mansfield Town.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

You can get the latest Stags news here.

1. Rod Arnold and fans Rod Arnold with fans who had just been crowned Stag's Player of the Year by Chad readers in 1977 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Freight Rover Final - 1987 Stags were victorious against Bristol City after penalties in the historic game at Wembley. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Freight Rover Final -1987 What a game it was - did you make the journey to Wembley? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Freight Rover final - 1987 More Freight Rover Final fans - spot anyone you know? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales