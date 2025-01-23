Retro: Famous faces who once performed in Mansfield where Primark now stands – includes The Beatles

The Granada was originally a cinema that opened in 1930 and became a concert hall during the 1950s and 1960s.

It was located on West Gate, where Primark now stands, and for the majority of its life it was known as the ‘Granada’.

Did you know that The Beatles once played here, and they were not even the headline act? The venue was demolished in 1973.

In April and May 2023 there was an exhibition held at Mansfield Museum marking 50 years since the cinema closed.

A website has even been launched to preserve its history.

Visit thegranadamansfield.co.uk for more information.

Check out some of the famous faces who graced Granada’s stage…

1 . Part of history Mansfield's Granada stood on West Gate before its demolition in 1973. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . The Beatles The Beatles performed at the Granada cinema in Mansfield, on March 26, 1963. They were the supporting act for singer Helen Shapiro. Just over a month after they performed at Mansfield’s Granada Cinema on the Helen Shapiro tour, The Beatles returned for the final time, as part of the Tommy Roe and Chris Montez tour. Photo: Keystone/Getty Photo Sales

3 . The Rolling Stones The Rolling Stones played in Mansfield on January 14, 1964 at the Granada Theatre. This was part of their first British tour. Left to right: Mick Taylor, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo Sales