Retro: Faces of past Februaries in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST
Do you recognise any familiar faces from past Februaries?

The name ‘February’ is derived from the Latin word “februum,” which means ‘purification’.

It is the shortest month of the year, consisting of 28 days, except in leap years when it has 29 days.

Let's take a closer look at past Februaries in the Mansfield and Ashfield area using our archives.

Tony and Twizzle at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 18, 2009.

1. 2009

Tony and Twizzle at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 18, 2009. Photo: National World

Chad Youth League Team of the Month for February, 2007. Richard Barker, manager of Newark Town Under 13's receives the Youth Team of the Month award for February from Nicola Brown, match controller for Under 13's for the Chad Youth League.

2. Chad Youth League Team

Chad Youth League Team of the Month for February, 2007. Richard Barker, manager of Newark Town Under 13's receives the Youth Team of the Month award for February from Nicola Brown, match controller for Under 13's for the Chad Youth League. Photo: Tony Stocks

New Hucknall Colliery Last Day February 1982. Miners from the last coaling shift.

3. 1982

New Hucknall Colliery Last Day February 1982. Miners from the last coaling shift. Photo: National World

White Post Farm Profile February feature of 2009.

4. White Post Farm

White Post Farm Profile February feature of 2009. Photo: Anne Shelley

