Retro: Enter the Advertiser archives again for another stroll down memory lane

By John Smith
Published 18th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Eastwood Advertiser’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

A large crowd gathers for the official service to mark the opening of Kimberley War Memorial in 1921.

1. Memorial day

A large crowd gathers for the official service to mark the opening of Kimberley War Memorial in 1921. Photo: Submitted

Visitors seeing what was on offer at a summer fair at Cherubs Nursery in Kimberley.

2. Summer Fair

Visitors seeing what was on offer at a summer fair at Cherubs Nursery in Kimberley. Photo: National World

Local residents, Kimberley counillors and Broxtowe councillors at the opening of the new play area at Knowle Park in Kimberley.

3. Parklife

Local residents, Kimberley counillors and Broxtowe councillors at the opening of the new play area at Knowle Park in Kimberley. Photo: National World

Enjoyng the sun at the Beauvale Priory Beer Festival back in 2019 are Kim Jenkinson with Reid, and Hayley Latham with Indi.

4. Fun in the Sun

Enjoyng the sun at the Beauvale Priory Beer Festival back in 2019 are Kim Jenkinson with Reid, and Hayley Latham with Indi. Photo: National World

