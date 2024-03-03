From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. MP visit
2006: Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon chats to Daniel Unitt during a visit to the Stepping Stones scheme in Eastwood. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Finishing touches
2006: Volunteer Sarah Robinson applies the finishing touches ahead of the opening of Eastwood Hope Project Charity Shop. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
3. Do you remember this event?
2007: Curt Stevens, 20, from Eastwood, takes the plunge in the Ram Inn charity bungee jump. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
4. All smiles
2007: Eastwood Mayor Sue Bagshaw, Broxtowe Mayor Doug Wilcockson and wife Valerie, with Sylvia Doy, first tenant at Plumptre Gardens eco homes. Photo: Brian Eyre