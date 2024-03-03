News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
2007: Six-year-old Brandon Wilson won a gold medal in sparring for the Eastwood Tae-Kwon-Do Club.2007: Six-year-old Brandon Wilson won a gold medal in sparring for the Eastwood Tae-Kwon-Do Club.
2007: Six-year-old Brandon Wilson won a gold medal in sparring for the Eastwood Tae-Kwon-Do Club.

Retro: Enter the Advertiser archive again with more great snaps

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT

​​​​From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2006: Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon chats to Daniel Unitt during a visit to the Stepping Stones scheme in Eastwood.

1. MP visit

2006: Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon chats to Daniel Unitt during a visit to the Stepping Stones scheme in Eastwood. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
2006: Volunteer Sarah Robinson applies the finishing touches ahead of the opening of Eastwood Hope Project Charity Shop.

2. Finishing touches

2006: Volunteer Sarah Robinson applies the finishing touches ahead of the opening of Eastwood Hope Project Charity Shop. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
2007: Curt Stevens, 20, from Eastwood, takes the plunge in the Ram Inn charity bungee jump.

3. Do you remember this event?

2007: Curt Stevens, 20, from Eastwood, takes the plunge in the Ram Inn charity bungee jump. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

Photo Sales
2007: Eastwood Mayor Sue Bagshaw, Broxtowe Mayor Doug Wilcockson and wife Valerie, with Sylvia Doy, first tenant at Plumptre Gardens eco homes.

4. All smiles

2007: Eastwood Mayor Sue Bagshaw, Broxtowe Mayor Doug Wilcockson and wife Valerie, with Sylvia Doy, first tenant at Plumptre Gardens eco homes. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page