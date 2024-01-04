Retro: Enjoy these latest blasts from the past as we open up Advertiser archives again

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
1. All aboard
2010: At Giltbrook Retail Park for the opening of its new bus service are Geoff Hoon MP, Mayor of Eastwood Josie Forrest and June Layton, chairman of Greasley Parish Council. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. All smiles
2007: Pictured at the Greasley Church Christmas Fair are Janet Davies (left) and Dorothy Banton. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
3. Food glorious food
2007: At the Greasley Beauvale spring celebration are Jack Stratton, 10 and Jagruti Prajapati with some of the different food on offer. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
4. Stepping down
2006: Greasley scouts leaders Caroline Winfield and Steve Bull retire after 19-and-a-half years and 15 years in their roles respectively. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne