2008: Pictured at the Greasley Beauvale Junior School Summer Fair are PCSO Derek Kershaw and Lauren Crossland, 10.2008: Pictured at the Greasley Beauvale Junior School Summer Fair are PCSO Derek Kershaw and Lauren Crossland, 10.
Retro: Enjoy these latest blasts from the past as we open up Advertiser archives again

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 4th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2010: At Giltbrook Retail Park for the opening of its new bus service are Geoff Hoon MP, Mayor of Eastwood Josie Forrest and June Layton, chairman of Greasley Parish Council.

2010: At Giltbrook Retail Park for the opening of its new bus service are Geoff Hoon MP, Mayor of Eastwood Josie Forrest and June Layton, chairman of Greasley Parish Council. Photo: Brian Eyre

2007: Pictured at the Greasley Church Christmas Fair are Janet Davies (left) and Dorothy Banton.

2007: Pictured at the Greasley Church Christmas Fair are Janet Davies (left) and Dorothy Banton. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2007: At the Greasley Beauvale spring celebration are Jack Stratton, 10 and Jagruti Prajapati with some of the different food on offer.

2007: At the Greasley Beauvale spring celebration are Jack Stratton, 10 and Jagruti Prajapati with some of the different food on offer. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2006: Greasley scouts leaders Caroline Winfield and Steve Bull retire after 19-and-a-half years and 15 years in their roles respectively.

2006: Greasley scouts leaders Caroline Winfield and Steve Bull retire after 19-and-a-half years and 15 years in their roles respectively. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

