From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these festive photos?
1. Holly good show
2011: At the Salvation Army shop Eastwood Christmas launch are Charlotte Marriott, Denise Fowkes, Margaret Wilmin, Christine Spencer, Roz Davies and front Dawn Hancock. Photo: Terry Walden
2. Santa's Grotto
2008: Santa is pictured during a visit to his grotto in Kimberley with Thomas Broome, four. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE
3. Walking tall
2012: This stilt walker made an impression at the Eastwood Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Christmas spirit
2007: Extra Care volunteers get in the Christmas mood. Pictured are Ross Giggs, Darren Wright and Pam Lacey. Photo: Brian Eyre