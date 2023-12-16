News you can trust since 1952
Retro: Enjoy these fantastic festive shots from Advertiser’s archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 16th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these festive photos?

2011: At the Salvation Army shop Eastwood Christmas launch are Charlotte Marriott, Denise Fowkes, Margaret Wilmin, Christine Spencer, Roz Davies and front Dawn Hancock.

1. Holly good show

2011: At the Salvation Army shop Eastwood Christmas launch are Charlotte Marriott, Denise Fowkes, Margaret Wilmin, Christine Spencer, Roz Davies and front Dawn Hancock. Photo: Terry Walden

2008: Santa is pictured during a visit to his grotto in Kimberley with Thomas Broome, four.

2. Santa's Grotto

2008: Santa is pictured during a visit to his grotto in Kimberley with Thomas Broome, four. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2012: This stilt walker made an impression at the Eastwood Christmas lights switch-on.

3. Walking tall

2012: This stilt walker made an impression at the Eastwood Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Brian Eyre

2007: Extra Care volunteers get in the Christmas mood. Pictured are Ross Giggs, Darren Wright and Pam Lacey.

4. Christmas spirit

2007: Extra Care volunteers get in the Christmas mood. Pictured are Ross Giggs, Darren Wright and Pam Lacey. Photo: Brian Eyre

