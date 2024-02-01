News you can trust since 1952
Retro: ​Do you remember any of these blasts from the Advertiser's past?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2007: Tour guide Janice Trueman is shown at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, Eastwood, at a Victorian game-playing event.

1. Back in time

2007: Tour guide Janice Trueman is shown at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, Eastwood, at a Victorian game-playing event. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

2007: At DH Lawrence School pet show and summer fair are Alysha Emberton, six, and Blaze Emberton, four, with Bluebell the cat.

2. Purr-fect pet

2007: At DH Lawrence School pet show and summer fair are Alysha Emberton, six, and Blaze Emberton, four, with Bluebell the cat. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2006: Ilkeston and Kimberley Sub Aqua club's pool helps people to experience snorkelling and scuba diving. Pictured are Robert Blackburn and Philippa Blackburn.

3. MD37699.JPG

2006: Ilkeston and Kimberley Sub Aqua club's pool helps people to experience snorkelling and scuba diving. Pictured are Robert Blackburn and Philippa Blackburn. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2006: Pictured at an abseil event in Kimberley are Dermot Dolen and fundraiser Caroline Mclean.

4. Hanging around

2006: Pictured at an abseil event in Kimberley are Dermot Dolen and fundraiser Caroline Mclean. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

