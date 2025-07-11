Do you recognise anyone on one of these great snaps?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone on one of these great snaps?

Retro: Dive into the past with another batch pics from the Advertiser archives

By John Smith
Published 11th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Here are some of the latest great photos from the Eastwood Advertiser’s archives.

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser snappers were there to capture the moment.

Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?

Enjoying the Greasley Gathering Family Fun Day in 2019 are Lola Jones and Harper Jones.

1. Time to play

Enjoying the Greasley Gathering Family Fun Day in 2019 are Lola Jones and Harper Jones.

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero visits a Brinsley playgroup in 2019.

2. Special visit

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero visits a Brinsley playgroup in 2019.

The grand reopening of Greasley Sports Centre in 2019, from left Coun Michael Brown (Mayor of Broxtowe), Coun June Layton (chair of Greasley Council), Chris Burley (Creative Buldings Projects), Coun Kevin Rostance (chair of Nottinghamshire Council), Allan Bone (centre manager), Coun John Handley, Robbie Ilett (gym instructor).

3. VIP event

The grand reopening of Greasley Sports Centre in 2019, from left Coun Michael Brown (Mayor of Broxtowe), Coun June Layton (chair of Greasley Council), Chris Burley (Creative Buldings Projects), Coun Kevin Rostance (chair of Nottinghamshire Council), Allan Bone (centre manager), Coun John Handley, Robbie Ilett (gym instructor).

Beryl Moss, Sylvia Barton, Carole Reece and Angela Longdon enjoying the Langley Mill Carnival back in the day.

4. Carnival queens

Beryl Moss, Sylvia Barton, Carole Reece and Angela Longdon enjoying the Langley Mill Carnival back in the day.

