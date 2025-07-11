Retro: Dive into the past with another batch pics from the Advertiser archives

From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Advertiser snappers were there to capture the moment.
Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs?
1. Time to play
Enjoying the Greasley Gathering Family Fun Day in 2019 are Lola Jones and Harper Jones. Photo: National World
2. Special visit
Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero visits a Brinsley playgroup in 2019. Photo: National World
3. VIP event
The grand reopening of Greasley Sports Centre in 2019, from left Coun Michael Brown (Mayor of Broxtowe), Coun June Layton (chair of Greasley Council), Chris Burley (Creative Buldings Projects), Coun Kevin Rostance (chair of Nottinghamshire Council), Allan Bone (centre manager), Coun John Handley, Robbie Ilett (gym instructor). Photo: National World
4. Carnival queens
Beryl Moss, Sylvia Barton, Carole Reece and Angela Longdon enjoying the Langley Mill Carnival back in the day. Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.