2007: Greasley Beauvale pupils Kennedy Smith, six, and Olivia Davis, six, try to guess the name of the bear.

Retro: Check out these latest great photos from our archives

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 15th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2007: At Greasley Beauvale's spring celebration is Edward Jones, eight, with a hot cross bun

1. Tucking in

2007: At Greasley Beauvale's spring celebration is Edward Jones, eight, with a hot cross bun Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2006: At Greasley Beauvale's school health eating week areJanet Barker, Jessica Alton, Karen Ellis, Prem Prajapati, Max King, Anthony Polford and Thomas Polford.

2. Were you at this event?

2006: At Greasley Beauvale's school health eating week areJanet Barker, Jessica Alton, Karen Ellis, Prem Prajapati, Max King, Anthony Polford and Thomas Polford. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2006: Action from the dress rehearsal for a dance production at Holy Trinity Church in Kimberley,

3. Did you see this show?

2006: Action from the dress rehearsal for a dance production at Holy Trinity Church in Kimberley, Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

2006: Emma Grishon from the NSPCC thanks Kimberley Primary School pupils for raising £1058.75 from a sponsored spell.

4. Sponsored spell

2006: Emma Grishon from the NSPCC thanks Kimberley Primary School pupils for raising £1058.75 from a sponsored spell. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

