News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
At the Brookhill Leys Primary School bike presentation event in Eastwood are Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun John Longdon, and Emily Skinner 10.At the Brookhill Leys Primary School bike presentation event in Eastwood are Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun John Longdon, and Emily Skinner 10.
At the Brookhill Leys Primary School bike presentation event in Eastwood are Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun John Longdon, and Emily Skinner 10.

Retro: Can you see any familiar faces on these 2010 snaps from our archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

Pictured at the Underwood village scarecrow competition is Josie Robinson, three.

1. Scarecrow contest

Pictured at the Underwood village scarecrow competition is Josie Robinson, three. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2010: Karen Whiting is clearly having an eggs-ellent time at Kimberley Farmers' Market.

2. Market time

2010: Karen Whiting is clearly having an eggs-ellent time at Kimberley Farmers' Market. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
At the Underwood Primary School yellow day, with daffodils, are Marie Curie senior health care assistant Carolyn Clarke, Evelyn Turner-Rowe, and Owen Tatham.

3. Daffodil day

At the Underwood Primary School yellow day, with daffodils, are Marie Curie senior health care assistant Carolyn Clarke, Evelyn Turner-Rowe, and Owen Tatham. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
Gloria De Piero, ten days before being elected as Ashfield MP, launched a Crime Summit in Eastwood with then-Home Secretary Alan Johnson.

4. Crime summit

Gloria De Piero, ten days before being elected as Ashfield MP, launched a Crime Summit in Eastwood with then-Home Secretary Alan Johnson. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2