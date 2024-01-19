Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?
1. Fun and games
2006: This Eastwood Family fun day gave children the opportunity to play. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
2. Were you at this event?
2006: Pictured at the Eastwood Family Fun Day are Jasper the wasp and Vomitoria the fly with Mayor of Eastwood Doug Wilcockson. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
3. All smiles
2006: At Brinsley and District Art Group's exhibition at Eastwood Library are Reg Lemon, Eric Wright and Angela Shaw. Photo: BRIAN EYRE
4. SureStart Month
2007: Laura and William Lord, Leah Stonehouse and Dawn Hancock are pictured in Eastwood at the launch of National SureStart Month. Photo: BRIAN EYRE