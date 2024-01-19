News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
2006: At the opening of Eastwood's Surestart building are Lewis Attrill (aged just nine months) and Mayor of Eastwood Susan Bagshaw.2006: At the opening of Eastwood's Surestart building are Lewis Attrill (aged just nine months) and Mayor of Eastwood Susan Bagshaw.
2006: At the opening of Eastwood's Surestart building are Lewis Attrill (aged just nine months) and Mayor of Eastwood Susan Bagshaw.

Retro: Are you on any of these photos from our archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 19th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2006: This Eastwood Family fun day gave children the opportunity to play.

1. Fun and games

2006: This Eastwood Family fun day gave children the opportunity to play. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2006: Pictured at the Eastwood Family Fun Day are Jasper the wasp and Vomitoria the fly with Mayor of Eastwood Doug Wilcockson.

2. Were you at this event?

2006: Pictured at the Eastwood Family Fun Day are Jasper the wasp and Vomitoria the fly with Mayor of Eastwood Doug Wilcockson. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
2006: At Brinsley and District Art Group's exhibition at Eastwood Library are Reg Lemon, Eric Wright and Angela Shaw.

3. All smiles

2006: At Brinsley and District Art Group's exhibition at Eastwood Library are Reg Lemon, Eric Wright and Angela Shaw. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

Photo Sales
2007: Laura and William Lord, Leah Stonehouse and Dawn Hancock are pictured in Eastwood at the launch of National SureStart Month.

4. SureStart Month

2007: Laura and William Lord, Leah Stonehouse and Dawn Hancock are pictured in Eastwood at the launch of National SureStart Month. Photo: BRIAN EYRE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page