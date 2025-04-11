Retro: A look back at Mansfield stories that made the April headlines in the last decade

For this latest stroll down memory lane, we decided to pick out some stories that made the headlines in this month in the last 10 years and we had plenty to choose from, from political change to heartwarming local tales, stories of heroism and, of course, the pandemic.
See who you recognise and which of these bring back memories for you.
1. 2016 - Little lifesaving hero
Proud mum Leanne had her life saved by her hero four-uear-old daughter Amelia, who called for help after she collapsed. https://www.chad.co.uk/news/mansfield-mums-pride-for-her-little-hero-4-who-saved-her-life-1249702 Photo: Submitted
2. 2021 - Cock-a-doodle-boo!
A group of allotment holders in Mansfield were left with ruffled feathers after claiming they had been banned by the council from keeping cockerels on their plots. https://www.chad.co.uk/lifestyle/outdoors/cock-a-doodle-boo-fury-over-cockerels-ban-at-mansfield-allotments-3192383 Photo: Other
3. 2015 - UDM headquarters are buldozed
It was the end of an era as the iconic Union of Democratic Mineworkers’ offices on Berry Hill Lane were demolished to make way for housing. https://www.chad.co.uk/news/end-of-an-era-as-iconic-miners-hq-in-mansfield-is-bulldozed-2233322 Photo: Other
4. 2019 - Hero saves neighbour from house fire
In 2019, Mansfield man Chris Shaw was hailed a hero after racing into neighbour's burning house and putting out a fire. https://www.chad.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/mansfield-man-hailed-a-hero-after-racing-into-neighbours-burning-house-and-putting-out-fire-987107 Photo: Submitted
