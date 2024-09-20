Retro: 14 pictures from across the Ollerton community through the years

Recognise anyone from our Ollerton archive?
1. Ollerton Colliery
Ollerton Colliery April 1990. Face workers whom have mined over 1.5 million tonnes in the previous financial year surpassed their previous record of 1.305 million tonnes set the year before. Photo: National World
2. Three wise men
The Three wise men at Ollerton Primary school nativity play, 2010. Pictured: Owen Whitworth, Kai Doyle and Kieran Hunt. Photo: Angela Ward
3. 2010
Mansfield Vox Pop, Bus Station and Policing Cuts. Alice March and Rosemary Dixey from Ollerton. Photo: Jane Hitlon
4. Sherwood Radio
Part of the team at Sherwood Radio, from left secretary Jamie Curt, presenter Emma Lowe, chairman John Pearson and presenter Charlotte Wilson. Photo: Rachel Atkins
