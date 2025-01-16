Retro: 14 fascinating pictures of Mansfield's Clumber Street through the years

By Katrina Taylor

Community Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 00:33 BST
Clumber Street in Mansfield looks very different today – so we have compiled a gallery to show how the busy street used to look in years gone by.

Clumber Street was once a hive of activity with shops, cafes and a nightclub stretching as far as the eye can see.

Many buildings on Clumber Street were demolished in the nineties to make way for the new inner ring road, leaving a handful of original buildings in their place, alongside new buildings.

The road is almost unrecognisable – look through the gallery and see which shops bring back fond memories.

Do you remember Clumber Street in the sixties?

1. 1967

Do you remember Clumber Street in the sixties? Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
The original Stag & Pheasant stood on the corner of Clumber Street and Leeming Street. The bar was later called Martha's Vineyard and is now After Dark.

2. Stag & Pheasant

The original Stag & Pheasant stood on the corner of Clumber Street and Leeming Street. The bar was later called Martha's Vineyard and is now After Dark. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Clumber Street was previously a hive of activity with many shops on both sides of the road.

3. Shopping

Clumber Street was previously a hive of activity with many shops on both sides of the road. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
The view down Leeming Street - do you remember these shops?

4. Leeming Street

The view down Leeming Street - do you remember these shops? Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice