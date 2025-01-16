Clumber Street was once a hive of activity with shops, cafes and a nightclub stretching as far as the eye can see.

Many buildings on Clumber Street were demolished in the nineties to make way for the new inner ring road, leaving a handful of original buildings in their place, alongside new buildings.

The road is almost unrecognisable – look through the gallery and see which shops bring back fond memories.

1 . 1967 Do you remember Clumber Street in the sixties? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . Stag & Pheasant The original Stag & Pheasant stood on the corner of Clumber Street and Leeming Street. The bar was later called Martha's Vineyard and is now After Dark. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Shopping Clumber Street was previously a hive of activity with many shops on both sides of the road. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4 . Leeming Street The view down Leeming Street - do you remember these shops? Photo: Chad Photo Sales