REMEMBRANCE: Step back in time with these poignant pictures of Mansfield Poppy Appeal launches

This year’s Mansfield's appeal launched on Friday October 24 at the Civic Centre, with stands and collections now taking place across the region.
Last year the Mansfield branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) raised a whopping £51,382:87 and organisers are hoping to surpass that total this year.
With that in mind we’ve taken a nostalgic walk down memory lane and found some pictures from Poppy Appeal launches over the year in Mansfield.
1. Memories
Poppy Appeal launches from years gone by Photo: Submit
2. Community
Poppy co-ordinator, Pete Dawson, from the Kirkby Royal British Legion is joined by it's chairman Brian Dykes, and pupils from the Kingsway Primary School, to launch the Poppy Appeal in 2011 at the memorial in Kirkby last Friday. They were joined by veterans and members of the Kirkby detachment ACF. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Charity champions
The Chairman of MDC Sally Higgins launches the Poppy Appeal along with cabinet members and representatives of the Mansfield branch of RBL in 2011. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Making a difference
Pictured in 2011 Janet Baker, second right, County Poppy Appeal co-ordinator and RBL community fundraiser Bob Privett, right, are handed a £500 cheque from Portland College's Poppy Ball, from HMF Projects Executive Wayne Kirkham, events and fundraiser Hannah Ashton and Assistant Principal Tracy Raybould. An equal amount was also given to the College. Photo: Anne Shelley