Angela Roche is the great-great granddaughter of John Bramwell, the last-known cave dweller of the rock houses, which are cut out of the sandstone on Rock Hill in Mansfield.

We have searched the archives and been given permission to share some fantastic photographs from Angela’s collection which show the rock houses through the years.

Unfortunately the landslide in November 2019 has meant the condition of the rock houses is currently unknown, as work is ongoing to secure the rock face.

A wonderful part of our history.

1. 1894 John Bramwell, the last known dweller of the rock houses, on Rock Hill in 1894 Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Rock Hill A view from the top of the rock houses. Photo: A Roche Photo Sales

3. John Bramwell John Bramwell, the last known rock house inhabitant outside his property in 1894. Photo: A Roche Photo Sales

4. 1905 Children regularly played in the rock houses. Photo: Arthur Hudson Photo Sales