The top of Rock Hill, with the sandstone rock houses next to the more traditional houses. By this point they were uninhabited, but a favourite with local children to play inside.
Remembering the 'cave dwellers' in the rock houses of Mansfield

Did you know that Mansfield was home to ‘cave dwellers’ up until the end of the 19th century?

By Katrina Taylor
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 5:20 pm

Angela Roche is the great-great granddaughter of John Bramwell, the last-known cave dweller of the rock houses, which are cut out of the sandstone on Rock Hill in Mansfield.

We have searched the archives and been given permission to share some fantastic photographs from Angela’s collection which show the rock houses through the years.

Unfortunately the landslide in November 2019 has meant the condition of the rock houses is currently unknown, as work is ongoing to secure the rock face.

A wonderful part of our history.

1. 1894

John Bramwell, the last known dweller of the rock houses, on Rock Hill in 1894

2. Rock Hill

A view from the top of the rock houses.

3. John Bramwell

John Bramwell, the last known rock house inhabitant outside his property in 1894.

4. 1905

Children regularly played in the rock houses.

