PUPPY LOVE: Take a dog walk down memory lane with these prize winning Mansfield pets

By Kate Mason
Published 15th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
We’ve stumbled across a selection of cute pictures of award winning dogs from years gone by and we’d be barking mad not to share them with you.

Check out these prize winning pooches from dog shows in Mansfield taken between 2012 and 2019.

Do you recognise any furry friends in the selection?

Check out our cute archive images of dog shows in Mansfield over the years. Pictured here are Isobel Taylor and Ellie Morgan with their dogs Oscar and Lola at the dog show held at the Annesley Acacia Centre's Summer Fair in 2012.

1. Puppy love

Check out our cute archive images of dog shows in Mansfield over the years. Pictured here are Isobel Taylor and Ellie Morgan with their dogs Oscar and Lola at the dog show held at the Annesley Acacia Centre's Summer Fair in 2012. Photo: Roger Grayson

Susan Gregory holds Ripple and the rosette Ripple won for winning the waggiest tail competition in 2018 at Newstead Abbey Glastonjerry Festival.

2. Rosette Ripple

Susan Gregory holds Ripple and the rosette Ripple won for winning the waggiest tail competition in 2018 at Newstead Abbey Glastonjerry Festival. Photo: Eric Gregory

Fun dog show, Callum-Andrew and Kaisie-Jane Cartwright with Thor in 2016

3. Small but mighty

Fun dog show, Callum-Andrew and Kaisie-Jane Cartwright with Thor in 2016 Photo: jason chadwick

Jack Giblett and Dottie took part in the hay bale race at Newstead Abbey's Glastonjerry Festival in 2018.

4. Staying the course

Jack Giblett and Dottie took part in the hay bale race at Newstead Abbey's Glastonjerry Festival in 2018. Photo: Eric Gregory

