PUPPY LOVE: Take a dog walk down memory lane with these prize winning Mansfield pets

Check out these prize winning pooches from dog shows in Mansfield taken between 2012 and 2019.
Do you recognise any furry friends in the selection?
1. Puppy love
Check out our cute archive images of dog shows in Mansfield over the years. Pictured here are Isobel Taylor and Ellie Morgan with their dogs Oscar and Lola at the dog show held at the Annesley Acacia Centre's Summer Fair in 2012. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Rosette Ripple
Susan Gregory holds Ripple and the rosette Ripple won for winning the waggiest tail competition in 2018 at Newstead Abbey Glastonjerry Festival. Photo: Eric Gregory
3. Small but mighty
Fun dog show, Callum-Andrew and Kaisie-Jane Cartwright with Thor in 2016 Photo: jason chadwick
4. Staying the course
Jack Giblett and Dottie took part in the hay bale race at Newstead Abbey's Glastonjerry Festival in 2018. Photo: Eric Gregory