News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Photos: We are taking a look at past Halloweens across Mansfield

Here are some photos from our archives of people dressed up for Halloween across the Mansfield area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 18:45 BST

From Halloween fundraising, haunted houses to spooky days at school.

Do you recognise anyone from our Chad archives?

Warsop Co-op Store Manager Callum Flinton, front left, was joined by staff back in 2006 for a Halloween themed charity day to raise funds for 1st Warsop Girl Guides.

1. Charity Halloween

Warsop Co-op Store Manager Callum Flinton, front left, was joined by staff back in 2006 for a Halloween themed charity day to raise funds for 1st Warsop Girl Guides. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Sarah Slack centre staff member at Bulwell Travel Care presented Halloween prizes to the two winners of their Halloween drawing competition. At the time, left Charlie Mavin, aged 7 and Elissa Reeve, 5, both from Bulwell. Year: 2006

2. Halloween prizes

Sarah Slack centre staff member at Bulwell Travel Care presented Halloween prizes to the two winners of their Halloween drawing competition. At the time, left Charlie Mavin, aged 7 and Elissa Reeve, 5, both from Bulwell. Year: 2006 Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Halloween in Mansfield, 2007.

3. Mansfield Halloween

Halloween in Mansfield, 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Ghosts and ghouls at the Halloween evening and fireworks held at Langwith Lodge. Enjoying the fun are Dawn Mason, left, Activities Co-ordinator and Lynn Gedling Home Manager. Year: 2007

4. Witches of Langwith

Ghosts and ghouls at the Halloween evening and fireworks held at Langwith Lodge. Enjoying the fun are Dawn Mason, left, Activities Co-ordinator and Lynn Gedling Home Manager. Year: 2007 Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldChad