Photos: Retro rainy photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:25 BST
We've delved into our archives to find some retro rainy day photos for readers to enjoy with a hot beverage, given this week’s wet weather.

Here are 10 photos of rainy days across Mansfield and Ashfield in the early 2000s.

Ricky Wood from Shirebrook with his I Love Rain umbrella. Party in the Park, 09.

1. 'I Love Rain'

Ricky Wood from Shirebrook with his I Love Rain umbrella. Party in the Park, 09. Photo: Angela Ward

Youngsters Daniel Buckley and Cory Buckley from Langwith brave the rain to go to Shirebrook festival in 2007.

2. 2007

Youngsters Daniel Buckley and Cory Buckley from Langwith brave the rain to go to Shirebrook festival in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Singing in the rain - Pauline Coupe member of the Poplars Community Association at a fun day in Sutton. 2006.

3. Singing in the rain

Singing in the rain - Pauline Coupe member of the Poplars Community Association at a fun day in Sutton. 2006. Photo: Angela Ward

2007's May Queen Emily Paris, left, with the ten outgoing Queen Laura Belcher at Wellow Maypole Celebrations.

4. May day celebrations

2007's May Queen Emily Paris, left, with the ten outgoing Queen Laura Belcher at Wellow Maypole Celebrations. Photo: Roger Grayson`

