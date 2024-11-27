Photos: Pictures of police officers across Mansfield and Ashfield over the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:58 BST
We have explored the Chad archive for photographs of police officers in the community over the years.

Now, we are looking at police pictures from across Mansfield and Ashfield over the years…

Sutton Police Station Insp Barry Harper said farewell to Emma King from the Ashfield Chad in 2006.

1. 2006

Sutton Police Station Insp Barry Harper said farewell to Emma King from the Ashfield Chad in 2006. Photo: Jane Hilton

Police officers at Sutton Lawn in 2005.

2. Sutton Lawn

Police officers at Sutton Lawn in 2005. Photo: Chad

Police drugs raid in Chatsworth St, Sutton in 2007.

3. Chatsworth Street

Police drugs raid in Chatsworth St, Sutton in 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson

Pictured is Police Sergeant Butler who was commended for outstanding achievement.

4. Nottinghamshire

Pictured is Police Sergeant Butler who was commended for outstanding achievement. Photo: Jane Hilton

